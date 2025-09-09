BLS revisions dampen a decent crypto altcoin session – SOL, XRP, DOGE and ADA analysis

Even after Non-Farm Payrolls, cryptocurrencies and other assets are still in kind of a weird zone.

Despite being the newest main asset class, digital assets does not avoid the pre-data undecisive trading phenomenon – Key Market participants will usually await for key data to move their pawns forward and generating volatility.

This can be seen with whale volumes (big crypto traders, portfolios above 10,000 BTC) shutting down since July, with Retail traders coming in strong and taking their part of the cake which maintain prices at decent levels.

Also, Cryptocurrencies and particularly altcoins enjoyed some decent flows today, but the mood got sapped by the freshly released downward revision of US Labor.

Doge has made it to the top of the board for the second consecutive day, XRP is making a comeback around $3.00 and Solana just marked some new intermediate highs.

The biggest volumes and moves may only really materialize after Thursday's CPI Report (8:30 ET), however we shall still have a look at a few altcoin charts with ADA, XRP, SOL and DOGE.