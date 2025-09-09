BLS revisions dampen a decent crypto altcoin session – SOL, XRP, DOGE and ADA analysis

Even after Non-Farm Payrolls, cryptocurrencies and other assets are still in kind of a weird zone.
Despite being the newest main asset class, digital assets does not avoid the pre-data undecisive trading phenomenon – Key Market participants will usually await for key data to move their pawns forward and generating volatility.
This can be seen with whale volumes (big crypto traders, portfolios above 10,000 BTC) shutting down since July, with Retail traders coming in strong and taking their part of the cake which maintain prices at decent levels.
Also, Cryptocurrencies and particularly altcoins enjoyed some decent flows today, but the mood got sapped by the freshly released downward revision of US Labor.
Doge has made it to the top of the board for the second consecutive day, XRP is making a comeback around $3.00 and Solana just marked some new intermediate highs.
The biggest volumes and moves may only really materialize after Thursday's CPI Report (8:30 ET), however we shall still have a look at a few altcoin charts with ADA, XRP, SOL and DOGE.
The Crypto Market today: A green picture
Crypto market overview, September 9, 2025 – Source: Finviz
Cryptocurrency altcoin technical analysis: Solana, Doge, XRP and ADA
Solana 8H Chart
Solana 8H Chart, September 9, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Solana has held in the performing side of the crypto Market as of late as highlighted in our most recent crypto update.
SOL is in the middle of an approval of ETF creations amid a SEC and Exchanges opening for such crypto offerings, leading to ongoing accumulation.
Holding strong despite competing altcoins correcting tends to provide signs of relative strength, and relative strength tends to last.
Supported by its 50-period MA (a key technical indicator to monitor), Solana is approaching the upper bound of its longer run upward channel situated between $220 to $225 and reactions there will be interesting to monitor.
A rejection here could point to a retest of the $180 to $185 momentum zone, while a breakout would not see much resistance before $250.
Some ongoing selling is happening due to the downbeat US Labor data revisions.
Levels of interest for SOL trading:
Support Levels:
- $200 psychological level
- $185 momentum pivot and recent swing lows
- $160 Major support and low of channel
Resistance Levels:
- Daily highs $218
- $220 to $225 upper bound of channel
- January Pivot/Resistance $250 to $260
- Current all-time high $295
A parenthesis on SOL/ETH
SOL/ETH relative performance chart, September 9, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Looking at SOL/ETH also can generate interesting viewsooking at SOL/ETH also can generate interesting views:
Solana is taking the short-term hand again after Ethereum's domination in the past few months: From May to end-August, Ethereum performed at +146% vs Solana's 47%.
On the other hand, things have seemed to start to revert with Ether's muted performance (hanging between $4200 to $4,400 in the past two weeks), allowing Solana to outperform its sibling as seen on the chart.
DOGE Daily Chart
DOGE 4H Chart, September 8, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Meme coins are attempting a comeback after staying dormant since the April 2025 bottoms in other coins.
Memecoins rallying have been signs of cycle ends, but for now the rally is still very young atfer prices just broke out of a triangle formation.
Breaking the $0.28 highs should attract further upside momentum.
Levels of interest for DOGE trading:
Support Levels:
- Longer-run Pivot $0.20
- Key Support 0.14 to 0.16
- $0.10 Psychological Level
Resistance Levels:
- Recent highs resistance 0.28
- Key hurdle for renewed Bull domination $0.31 to 0.33
- 0.40 Psychological resistance
- All-time highs $0.81
XRP 4H Chart
XRP 4H Chart, September 8, 2025 – Source: TradingView
XRP freshly retested the $3.00 mark in the morning session, however the move is getting restricted by some profit taking since the BLS Survey got released, hurting sentiment.
Having broken its descending channel, the price action is much closer to neutral now than the bearish tilt the crypto was heading towards just a week ago.
Keep an eye on the $2.95 to $3.03 Key Pivot (blue square): Above should bring more upside, while rejecting current trading point to further correction.
Levels of interest for XRP trading:
Support Levels:
- Current $3.00 Major Pivot Zone
- $2.60 to 2.70 immediate support
- $2.00 psychological level
Resistance Levels:
- 4H MA 200 $2.99 (Immediate resistance)
- $3.03 daily highs
- Previous all-time Highs - $3.39
- Current ATH resistance around $3.66
ADA 4H Chart
ADA 4H Chart, September 8, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Some fresh buying has stepped in at the 0.80 Support level and allows to form a fresh upward channel.
Its Lower boundary stays fairly close to current trading, however with many key moving averages acting as support (50 and 200 on the chart), the path could continue upward.
ADA has seen some volatile momentum without going too far either to the upside or downside, therefore the next phase is closely watched by participants to see if the altcvoin can gather momentum
Levels of interest for ADA trading:
Support Levels:
- $0.83 50 and 200-period Moving averages
- $0.80 Key Support
- $0.70 psychological level
Resistance Levels:
- Current Pivot around $0.90 and Daily highs (0.8970)
- $0.95 Mini resistance
- $1.00 Resistance
- March 2025 $1.17 Highs
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @EliorManier
