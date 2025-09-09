Markets Today: DXY Hits 7-Week Low, Nikkei Breaches 44000, French Politics in Focus, DAX Steady at Resistance

On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei went above 44,000 for the first time ever. This was driven by optimism about a new trade deal and the possibility of more government spending.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped by as much as 1.24% to a record high of 44,185.73 during early trading. However, some investors sold their shares to take profits, causing the index to fall back slightly to 43,732.80 by midday, a 0.2% gain.

The broader Topix index was up by 0.06% at midday, after earlier rising by 0.77%.

Japan's lead trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that U.S. tariffs on Japanese cars will be lowered by September 16. This clarifies a trade deal that was made in July.

Shares continued to rise, following strong gains on Monday after the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who was known for being fiscally conservative. News agency Kyodo reported on Monday that Sanae Takaichi, a supporter of government spending and easier monetary policy, has decided to run for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Stocks related to semiconductors rallied, following gains by their U.S. counterparts like Broadcom. This was supported by Broadcom's statement last Thursday that it expects strong revenue growth from artificial intelligence.

The biggest gainer on the Nikkei was Advantest, a company that makes chip-testing equipment and supplies Nvidia. Its shares rose by more than 7%.

Other stocks that saw notable increases were chip-making tool manufacturers Screen Holdings, which jumped 3.74%, and Tokyo Electron, which gained nearly 2%. Sony's stock also advanced by about 2%.