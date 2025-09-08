Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Eyes Further Gains as Strategy Expands Holding and ETF Flows Remain Strong

Last week, two public companies, Strategy and Metaplanet, bought over $230 million worth of Bitcoin. According to their separate announcements, their combined purchase of 2,091 Bitcoins was about two-thirds (66%) of all the new Bitcoins created by miners during that time.

On September 8, Strategy announced it had bought 1,955 of those Bitcoins for $217.4 million, which was about 62% of all the coins mined that week. After this purchase, Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings reached 638,460, valued at $71.6 billion. This means the company has an estimated profit of about 51.8% on its total investment of $47.17 billion.

The company stated in a filing that it used money from its stock program, which raised capital from Strife, Strike, and MSTR stock, to fund the purchase. In 2025 alone, Strategy has raised more than $19 billion to buy Bitcoin.

Moving forward, later this week and US CPI data will have an impact on rate cut expectations for the Fed meeting next week. This could be another catalyst for Bitcoin with a weak CPI print likely to help Bitcoin continue its advance.