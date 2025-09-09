EUR/USD Technical: Euro bullish breakout, what’s next?

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to leave its deposit facility rate unchanged at 2% for the second consecutive policy meeting this Thursday.

Latest data from monthly implied future policy rate curves, derived from short-term interest rate futures for both the Eurozone and the US, suggest a high probability that the ECB has reached the end of its current rate-cut cycle.

The Eurozone/US implied policy interest rate curve spread has inched higher to -1.97% in October 2025, from -2.33% in September 2025, and rose steadily in the next few months to -1.62% by January 2026. Also, the curve spread has shifted upwards from three months ago (see Fig. 1).

A pause in the ECB’s rate-cut cycle, combined with expectations of an imminent Fed dovish pivot, suggests the euro is likely to continue appreciating against the greenback in the medium term.

Let’s now examine the latest technical factors on the EUR/USD to determine the next potential short-term (1 to 3 days) trajectory and its key levels to watch ahead of the ECB’s monetary policy decision and the release of the US core CPI inflation data.