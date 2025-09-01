EUR/USD Technical: Euro on the brink of a medium-term bullish breakout

Since our last publication, the EUR/USD has indeed shaped the expected minor bullish breakout above the highlighted 1.1520 short-term pivotal support and hit the 1.1680/1.1705 short-term resistance. It rallied by 1.6% to print an intraday high of 1.1730 on 13 August 2025.

Let’s now examine its latest technical elements to determine its next potential trajectory and key levels.