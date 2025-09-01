EUR/USD Technical: Euro on the brink of a medium-term bullish breakout

This is a follow-up analysis and a timely update of our prior report, “EUR/USD Technical: Poised for a minor bullish breakout in euro strength”, published on 6 August 2025.
Since our last publication, the EUR/USD has indeed shaped the expected minor bullish breakout above the highlighted 1.1520 short-term pivotal support and hit the 1.1680/1.1705 short-term resistance. It rallied by 1.6% to print an intraday high of 1.1730 on 13 August 2025.
Let’s now examine its latest technical elements to determine its next potential trajectory and key levels.
Fig. 1: EUR/USD minor trend as of 1 Sep 2025 (Source: TradingView)
Preferred trend bias (1-3 days)
After shaping a minor corrective range configuration from 13 August 2025 high of 1.1730 to 27 August 2025 low of 1.1574, the EUR/USD is likely to kickstart a potential fresh medium-term bullish impulsive up move sequence.
Bullish bias above 1.1650 key short-term pivotal support. A clearance above 1.1730 intermediate resistance reinforces the bullish tone for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 1.1770/1790 and 1.1830 (also a Fibonacci extension) in the first step.
Key elements
- Price actions of the EUR/USD have started to trade back above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages since last Thursday, 28 August 2025.
- The EUR/USD has oscillated within a minor ascending channel in place since the 1 August 2025 low of 1.1392.
- The hourly RSI momentum indicator has continued to oscillate above a parallel ascending trendline above the 50 level, which short-term bullish momentum is likely intact.
- The yield spread between the 2-year German Bund and the US Treasury note broke higher on Thursday, 28 August, narrowing the differential to –1.68% from –1.82% on 22 August. This development indicates a relative decline in the yield attractiveness of the 2-year US Treasury versus its German counterpart, which in turn exerts downside pressure on the US dollar against the euro.
Alternative trend bias (1 to 3 days)
A break below 1.1650 support negates the bullish tone on the EUR/USD to see another round of minor corrective decline for a retest on the next intermediate support at 1.1590/1.1570 (also the 27 August 2025 swing low area).
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.