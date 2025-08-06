EUR/USD Technical: Poised for a minor bullish breakout in euro strength

Since Monday, 4 August, the EUR/USD has drifted in a tight sideways range of 69 pips as market participants digest a slew of data and news flow in the past few sessions, rising stagflation risk due to a flat US ISM Services PMI print for July, while its Prices Paid sub-component jumped to a three-year high.

Also, US President Trump’s upcoming nomination for the replacement of the outgoing Fed Governor Kugler, who resigned last Friday that is likely to be made known by the end of this week.

Let’s decipher the short-term movements of the EUR/USD from a technical analysis perspective.