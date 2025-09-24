Nasdaq 100: Short-term bullish trend remains intact above 24,535 key support

The price actions of the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nasdaq 100 futures) have continued to soar and have printed three consecutive fresh all-time high closing highs since 18 September 2025.

The recent bout of risk-on behaviour has been attributed to the AI-driven productivity narrative embraced on Wall Street. AI juggernaut Nvidia has announced $100 billion worth of investments into OpenAI to support new data centres and other artificial intelligence infrastructure. Interestingly, this latest significant AI-related deal came after Oracle surprised Wall Street last week with a whopping $300 billion deal with OpenAI.

On Wednesday, 23 September 2025, the major US stock indices pulled back as profit-taking emerged in mega-cap technology names. The Nasdaq 100 led the decline, slipping -0.7%, while the S&P 500 lost -0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-cap Russell 2000 fared relatively better, each easing -0.2%.

Is this the start of a deeper, multi-week corrective decline for the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index? Let’s break it down accordingly to its latest technical analysis elements, short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), and relevant short-term key levels to watch.