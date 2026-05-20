The Warsh Trade is taking Markets by the horn – North American Mid-Week Market Update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine current themes in North America and provide an overview of index and currency performance.

Now that the US-China summit has wrapped up, financial markets are quickly moving on.

Institutions are now focusing on bigger macroeconomic issues, especially the major changes expected with new Federal Reserve leadership and the ongoing stalemate in the Middle East. The President has set a new deadline, but progress remains slow.

The geopolitical situation is still at a standstill. Although another violent conflict is not expected by most in the market, a clear diplomatic solution is also out of reach.

Markets remain uncertain, with Polymarket showing only a 35% chance of a peace deal by the end of June. This ongoing uncertainty keeps risk levels high in global energy supply chains, even though the threat of war is no longer making headlines – Oil has persistently held above $100 in the past two weeks.