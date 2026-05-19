The Warsh Trade and the US Dollar – EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Dollar Index (DXY) overview

The US Dollar is back on a strong path higher since last week, already looking to erase some of its April softness

Kevin Warsh was confirmed as the next Federal Reserve Chairman after a lengthy, unpredictable political process and Financial Markets are already experiencing significant changes.

The Warsh Trade is slowly being priced in, reinforcing the idea of a more austere Monetary policy – Ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by conflict and rising oil prices make near-term rate cuts unlikely, signalling a major shift to what investors were awaiting throughout the past year.

At the heart of this market shift is the idea of a smaller Federal Reserve balance sheet, suggesting a level of monetary restraint not seen since before the Great Financial Crisis.

Unlike typical quantitative tightening, this approach may aim to reduce the central bank's balance sheet far more aggressively.

Since Warsh is President Trump's nominee, traders are still unsure if he will pursue such an independent and hawkish policy, but his past views suggest he might.

As a result, investors are anxious to hear Warsh's first public comments, with his swearing-in set for this Friday.

Even before he speaks, expectations of a reduction in liquidity are boosting the US Dollar, which is rising sharply against other currencies.

The dollar's strength reflects how foreign exchange markets are adjusting to wider yield gaps and the prospect of a potentially tighter monetary policy.