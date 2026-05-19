Asia open: Bond yield breakout threatens tech rally

Equities: S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 traded lower for the second consecutive session, weighed down by elevated government bond yields and prolonged anxiety over the Iran war. Despite the broader market pressure, Asian tech showed resilience as Samsung shares jumped and Baidu topped Q1 estimates. In today’s Asia opening session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures extended losses to around 0.2%.

Fixed Income: A global bond rout is deepening, leading to an impending yield major breakout that is actively pressuring the stock market. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield zoomed past 4.50%, while Japan's 10-year JGB yield hit a record high of 2.8%.

FX: The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains structurally dominant as rate hike expectations build, eroding alternative G10 gains and pressuring emerging market currencies.

Commodities: Oil prices jumped to a two-week high following the unexpected drone attack on the UAE nuclear power plant before slipping down in the closing hour of Monday’s US session to trade almost unchanged after Trump backed down on military strikes against Iran. Conversely, spot gold slipped to a 1.5-month low, falling 1.1% to around $4,480/oz before it staged a minor bounce to end the US session with 0.6% at $4,566/oz, below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages