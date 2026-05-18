Trump cancels planned attacks on Iran, Stocks rally – Market reactions

Markets were aggressively pricing in a violent restart of hostilities between the United States and Iran following this morning's firm rejection of the latest Iranian diplomatic proposal.

However, the geopolitical landscape just experienced a significant shift: President Trump has officially called off the planned offensives, signalling a pivot toward a more strategic, diplomatic approach.

According to the president’s own Truth Social post, Trump was scheduled to meet with his war cabinet tomorrow to discuss the next immediate military strike. Instead, he announced that he is halting the planned attack on Iran at the direct request of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the President of the UAE.

The regional leaders urged the US to hold off on military action, citing that serious, high-level negotiations are currently taking place behind the scenes.