Stock Markets are scared of renewed Oil pressure – Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Levels

After Kevin Warsh was named the next Federal Reserve Chairman, markets started thinking about what a big cut in the Fed's balance sheet could mean over time.

Market Participants are slowly getting ready for the central bank to sell assets, which unsettled the bond market and caused sharp drops in stocks and crypto last Friday.

This anticipated regime change in liquidity has made people worry about a return to the tough times before the global financial crisis.

At the start of the new trading week, the negative effects from the Kevin Warsh trade are easing. The selloffs are still relatively small in today's Stock Market action.

The early panic has faded as traders wait to hear more from the new Fed Chair about possible tighter policy. If Warsh confirms worries about a liquidity drain, stocks could drop more. For now, most people are waiting and staying cautious.

Let's get ready for this week by diving into intraday charts and trading levels for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500.