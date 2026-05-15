Investors fear higher spending

The source of concern is the belief that a potential Burnham government could pursue a more expansionary fiscal policy than Starmer’s current cabinet. Markets are primarily worried about higher public spending, a larger budget deficit, and increased debt issuance. This is particularly important at a time when the UK’s public debt-to-GDP ratio is currently at its highest level since the 1960s.

Investor unease has been reinforced by Burnham’s earlier comments. The Manchester mayor suggested that the UK is, in a sense, “in hock” to the bond markets, and also indicated that defence spending could be excluded from the existing fiscal rules. For the debt market, such statements sound like a signal of greater freedom to increase public borrowing.

The spectre of a return to the 2022 crisis

The investor reaction is so sharp also because the British market still remembers the 2022 crisis. At that time, unfunded spending proposals from Liz Truss’s government led to a severe sell-off in bonds and major financial turbulence. Since then, every suggestion of a departure from cautious budget policy has been punished especially quickly by the market in the UK.

Global factors are also adding to the situation. High energy prices, concerns about persistent inflation, and tensions linked to the war in the Middle East are increasing pressure on government bonds. As a result, investors have begun to change their expectations for the Bank of England. Instead of assuming interest-rate cuts, the market has started pricing in the possibility of rate hikes.