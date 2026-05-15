Referenced assets
- UK bond yields surged to multi-year highs as investors reacted nervously to the possibility of Andy Burnham eventually challenging Keir Starmer’s leadership.
- Markets fear that a potential Burnham-led government could pursue looser fiscal policy, higher public spending and greater borrowing.
- The sell-off reflects lingering sensitivity after the 2022 Liz Truss crisis, as well as global pressures from inflation, energy prices and geopolitical tensions.
The British debt market came under strong pressure after Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham gained the ability to run for a parliamentary seat. For investors, this is a signal that he could, in the future, open a path toward competing for the leadership of the Labour Party and, consequently, challenging Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The mere prospect of such a scenario was enough to trigger a nervous reaction in the bond market.
The yield on 30-year UK government bonds rose by as much as 20 basis points to 5.86%, reaching its highest level since 1998. The yield on 10-year bonds, meanwhile, climbed to 5.18%, a level not seen since 2008. Falling bond prices were accompanied by a weakening of the pound against the dollar, with the British currency heading for its worst week since 2024.
Yield on 30-year British bonds, source: TradingView
Investors fear higher spending
The source of concern is the belief that a potential Burnham government could pursue a more expansionary fiscal policy than Starmer’s current cabinet. Markets are primarily worried about higher public spending, a larger budget deficit, and increased debt issuance. This is particularly important at a time when the UK’s public debt-to-GDP ratio is currently at its highest level since the 1960s.
Investor unease has been reinforced by Burnham’s earlier comments. The Manchester mayor suggested that the UK is, in a sense, “in hock” to the bond markets, and also indicated that defence spending could be excluded from the existing fiscal rules. For the debt market, such statements sound like a signal of greater freedom to increase public borrowing.
The spectre of a return to the 2022 crisis
The investor reaction is so sharp also because the British market still remembers the 2022 crisis. At that time, unfunded spending proposals from Liz Truss’s government led to a severe sell-off in bonds and major financial turbulence. Since then, every suggestion of a departure from cautious budget policy has been punished especially quickly by the market in the UK.
Global factors are also adding to the situation. High energy prices, concerns about persistent inflation, and tensions linked to the war in the Middle East are increasing pressure on government bonds. As a result, investors have begun to change their expectations for the Bank of England. Instead of assuming interest-rate cuts, the market has started pricing in the possibility of rate hikes.
Weekly timeframe of GBPUSD, source: TradingView
Politics is becoming a key risk for debt
The sell-off in British bonds shows that investors are paying increasingly close attention not only to macroeconomic data, but also to political signals. The rise in yields stems both from external factors, such as energy prices and inflation, and from growing uncertainty around the future direction of UK fiscal policy.
The most important question for the market today is whether a possible change in Labour Party leadership would mean a departure from the cautious approach to public finances represented by Starmer and Rachel Reeves. Until investors receive a clear answer, British bonds and pound sterling may remain vulnerable to sharp swings.
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