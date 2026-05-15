The new Fed Chair's balance sheet erasure and Market bloodshed

The morning session brings ruthless flows across all financial markets as participants actively price in absolute bloodshed ahead of the weekend.

Investors are facing a brutal reality check as the much-discussed Warsh trade moves into a significantly heavier and more destructive phase.

At the core of this widespread Market selloff is the aggressive repricing for the effective emptying of the Federal Reserve balance sheet.

Shrinking the portfolio of assets remains one of the new Fed Chair dearest ambitions, and the market is finally digesting the severe liquidity implications of this impending policy shift.

While the central bank did engage in quantitative tightening cycles in recent years, the sheer scale and aggressive trajectory currently repricing under this new mandate point to a structural liquidity drain unmatched in its intensity since the original massive expansion programs began during the 2008 financial crisis.

And the only asset profiting from this is the US Dollar – The Dollar Index is bouncing to levels not seen since late April.