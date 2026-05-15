The new Fed Chair's balance sheet erasure and Market bloodshed

Referenced assets
The morning session brings ruthless flows across all financial markets as participants actively price in absolute bloodshed ahead of the weekend.
Investors are facing a brutal reality check as the much-discussed Warsh trade moves into a significantly heavier and more destructive phase.
At the core of this widespread Market selloff is the aggressive repricing for the effective emptying of the Federal Reserve balance sheet.
Shrinking the portfolio of assets remains one of the new Fed Chair dearest ambitions, and the market is finally digesting the severe liquidity implications of this impending policy shift.
While the central bank did engage in quantitative tightening cycles in recent years, the sheer scale and aggressive trajectory currently repricing under this new mandate point to a structural liquidity drain unmatched in its intensity since the original massive expansion programs began during the 2008 financial crisis.
And the only asset profiting from this is the US Dollar – The Dollar Index is bouncing to levels not seen since late April.
Dollar Index 4H Chart, May 15, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The recent sharp rise in the US Dollar reflects the structural changes underway. As the central bank plans to gradually withdraw capital from the financial system, the dollar is gaining strongly while most other asset classes are losing value.
Explore our latest Dollar Index Analysis to learn more.
Stocks are falling across the board. The recent gains in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are reversing as tighter financial conditions put pressure on growth and tech stocks. The Dow Jones is also losing ground, with the broader stock market in a state of ceaseless anxiety since this morning.
The declines are not limited to stocks. Precious metals, which recently saw strong gains, are now falling as the stronger dollar removes much of their support. Cryptocurrencies are also dropping as speculation fades from the market. Bond yields are rising quickly as the market prepares to handle more debt without central bank support.
Traders are seeing a major shift in the markets. Risk assets are having trouble maintaining their high valuations as the central bank signals tighter monetary policy, making the market environment much more challenging.
Let's look around asset classes to get ready for what could be a heavy period in Markets.
A Bloody Stock Market Picture
Stock Market Futures – Courtesy of Finviz. May 15, 2026
As explored in our past session's Stock Market analysis, Nasdaq was showing signs of weakness which translated into today's broader correction.
This could be the beginning of something much more significant, especially when looking at bond Markets seeing volatility unseen since the 2022 hike cycle.
Metals lose their ground
Metals weekly performance – May 15, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Metals are getting swept downward, erasing most of their past week's rallies in the single session.
Bonds are getting heavily rejected, reaching 12-month lows
10Y US Treasury Bond Chart – May 15, 2026 – Source: TradingView
With bonds breaking lower like this, there will be dire consequences for the broader Market.
Is this the beginning of something much more consequential? It might just be.
Reactions to current levels in Bond Markets will be very important to watch – Look for much rougher Market conditions in the next week if this continues.
Broad US Bond Market – May 15, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Safe Trades!
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