Trump-Xi summit 2026: Key expectations and what markets are watching

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- The 2026 Trump-Xi summit is viewed as a critical geopolitical event for financial markets, with investors primarily seeking signs of stabilisation in US-China trade relations, technology restrictions, and broader geopolitical tensions.
- Markets are focused on potential progress in semiconductor export controls, AI technology access, Taiwan-related communication channels, and currency stability, as even modest diplomatic improvements could support risk assets and Asian equities.
- The most likely market outcome remains a limited “managed competition” framework rather than a comprehensive trade deal, which could trigger only a temporary relief rally before markets refocus on inflation, oil prices, and Federal Reserve policy risks.
Today’s two-day meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing is shaping up to be one of the most consequential geopolitical events for global markets in 2026
The summit comes at a time of heightened tensions driven by trade frictions, technology restrictions, Taiwan-related security concerns, and the inflation shock stemming from the Iran conflict.
Key expectations from the Trump–Xi summit
Temporary trade stabilisation rather than a full deal
Markets are likely expecting a de-escalation framework instead of a comprehensive trade agreement. Possible outcomes include:
- Partial tariff rollbacks or suspension of new tariffs.
- Agreements to resume high-level economic dialogue.
- China pledges increased purchases of US agricultural, energy, or industrial goods.
- Reduced rhetoric on export controls and sanctions.
A broad structural trade deal remains unlikely due to strategic rivalry between the two powers.
Supply chain and technology negotiations
Technology remains the core battleground. Investors will focus on:
- Potential easing or delay of US semiconductor export restrictions (Watch out for potential easing of controls on Nvidia's H200 AI chips to China).
- Negotiations surrounding AI chips, rare earths, EV batteries, and critical minerals.
- Whether China receives any concessions on access to advanced technology.
Any softening stance could trigger strong rallies in Asian tech equities and semiconductor-linked stocks.
Taiwan and security communication channels
A key objective may simply be reducing geopolitical tail risks:
- Re-establishment of military communication hotlines.
- Commitments to avoid escalation around the Taiwan Strait.
- Diplomatic language aimed at reducing accidental military confrontation.
Even symbolic cooperation would likely be viewed positively by risk assets.
Currency and financial market stability
Given recent USD volatility and concerns over inflation:
- China may resist sharp yuan depreciation (the offshore CNH has continued to strengthen in the past week, approaching a 3-year high of 6.7740 per USD).
- The US may seek commitments against competitive devaluation.
- Both sides could emphasize financial stability to calm bond and FX markets.
This would matter significantly for Asian FX, emerging markets, and global risk sentiment.
Possible market reactions
- Positive scenario (most market-friendly):
Limited trade truce with improved diplomatic tone may trigger a rally in equities, Asian exporters, semiconductors, and cyclical assets.
- Neutral scenario (most likely):
Constructive dialogue, but few concrete deliverables may lead to a short-term relief rally followed by renewed focus on inflation and rates.
- Negative scenario (least likely):
Breakdown in talks or aggressive rhetoric on tariffs/Taiwan sees a risk-off move into USD, gold, Treasuries, and defensive sectors.
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