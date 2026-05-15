Asia open: Oil surges past $106, USD rose as Fed signals steady rates

Equities: Despite global energy flows disrupting markets, the benchmark S&P 500 index extended its rally in 2026 towards the next psychological level of 7,500 and a record high.

Fixed Income: The prospect of prolonged higher interest rates, fueled by oil-driven inflation and affirmed by Fed officials, continues to exert pressure on bond markets.

FX: The US Dollar Index gained over 1% this week, supported by higher inflationary data in the US, in turn, significantly reducing Fed rate cut bets in 2026 and 2027 according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Commodities: Brent crude oil is hovering above $106 a barrel (up 5% this week). Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,619.49 per ounce, while spot silver fell 2.8% to $81.10.