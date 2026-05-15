Crude Oil eases its overnight rally but what's next? – WTI Technical analysis

There are some positive signs for global stability as President Trump and President Xi Jinping seem to somewhat agree on common objective for a peace process.

President Trump says both the US and China believe Iran should not have a nuclear weapon, and that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is very important for China. Beijing agrees, saying there is no real reason for the conflict to continue.

These talks could have a big impact on Asian countries that rely on Gulf energy, and the results of this summit could change global markets in a major way.

Even with some hope from diplomacy, today’s market tells a different story.

The US Dollar is rising quickly, which is pushing down commodity prices and lowering global risk assets.

Crude Oil is also feeling this pressure and has dropped during the early Friday morning – But traders want to look forward and will have to consider what the status quo means for the Commodity.

Since supply problems in the Strait of Hormuz are not fixed and global inventories are low, oil prices are for now remaining underpinned ahead of the weekend.

Now, let's take a closer look at the technical analysis for WTI Crude to see if prices can remain above $100 for long.