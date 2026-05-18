Asia open: Trump-Xi summit disappoints, inflation fears fuel bond yield surge

Equities: Wall Street pulled back ahead of the weekend, with the S&P 500 closing lower at 7,409, putting a pause to its prior 6-week of weekly gains with a loss of -0.4% for the week of 11 May. Tech shares led the decline as investors re-evaluated software vs. hardware valuations.

Fixed Income: Bond markets experienced heavy selling. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.59%. Long-term UK bond yields climbed to their highest levels since 1998 on fiscal deficit concerns due to political instability within the ruling Labour Party's leadership.

FX: The U.S. Dollar retained broad structural strength as rate cut expectations evaporated. The Japanese Yen and British Pound remained defensive against greenback dominance as both ended with a weekly loss of 2.3% and 1.3%.

Commodities: WTI and Brent crude oil surged 3% on last Friday to settle at $109.48-105.86/bbl due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz [cite: 8]. Spot Gold corrected lower by 2.4% to settle at $4,540/oz under pressure from higher global bond yields.