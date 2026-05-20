Asia open: Surging 30-year bond yield flirts with 5.20% as market eyes Nvidia and Bank of England dilemma

Equities: Wall Street pulled back, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones dropping 0.7% and the Nasdaq falling 0.8% [cite: 2]. Decliners were led by communication services, consumer discretionary, and materials (-1.3% to -2.3%).

Sovereign debt markets faced a violent sell-off [cite: 2, 4]. The long end of the curve buckled under inflation fears, sending the 30-year U.S. yield flirting with 5.20%, its highest point since 2007.

FX: The US Dollar Index remained dominant. The Japanese yen slipped past 159 per USD to print an intraday high of 159.25 on Tuesday, 19 May, entering the acute intervention danger zone. India's Rupee slumped further, printing a record closing low for the sixth consecutive session to hit a record low of 96.52 per USD in today’s Asia opening session.

Commodities: WTI and Brent crude oil remained firm in the past 24 hours, recording gains of 1% on Tuesday, 19 May. Non-yielding precious metals plunged on yield pressures, with spot gold dropping 1.8% and silver cratering 5%