OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Metals suffer from their upside fake-out – Silver (XAG/USD) & Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook

The Impact of US Tariffs on Precious Metals
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

19 May 2026 at 19:21 UTC

Referenced assets

  • Silver, Gold, and other Metals completely faked out to the upside in the past week and are now suffering from their weak tops
  • Long yields are exploding, and this adds further pressure to the non-yielding precious commodities
  • Intraday timeframe analysis for XAG/USD and XAU/USD

Precious metals surged higher last week, only to quickly reverse and drop due to weak price levels. It looked like metals were gaining control, with strong rallies reaching new two-month highs. But this momentum turned out to be a classic bull trap.

The main reason for this big reversal is the fast rise of the Warsh Trade. After Kevin Warsh was confirmed as the next Federal Reserve Chairman, markets quickly adjusted for a major tightening of monetary policy. This change led to a strong, lasting increase in the US Dollar and a sharp drop in bond prices.

As a result, long-term treasury yields are rising quickly. This big jump in yields makes interest-bearing assets much more appealing to large investors. Because gold and silver do not pay interest, they are under heavy pressure

xagusd 1905
Silver vs WTI Crude Inverse Correlation – Source: TradingView. May 19, 2026

Why hold a zero-yield metal when government paper is offering increasingly rising risk-free returns?

Looking ahead, if the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape remains frustratingly cloudy and deadlocked, Gold may still see occasional safe-haven demand to cushion its downside.

However, higher-beta, industrial-leaning alternatives like Copper and Silver may continue struggling under the sheer weight of a surging US Dollar and restrictive financial conditions. Crucial, trend-defining price action is rapidly approaching for the entire asset class.

metals perf 1905
Daily Market Performance (14:22). May 19, 2026 – Courtesy of Finviz

Let's explore the recent shifts in an intraday timeframe analysis of Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) to identify where are the key levels to watch for the action ahead.

Read More:

Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart and levels

gold may 19
Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart, May 19, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Gold is rejecting its resistance and now struggling at the $4,500 support – With the descending RSI, the odds are towards a support break.

Any break back above $4,600 on momentum would undo the bearish outlook.

Intraday Timeframe Levels to watch for Gold (XAU/USD):

Resistance Levels:

  • Daily Momentum Pivot $4,650 - $4,700
  • $4,850 to $4,900 Major Resistance (bullish above)
  • $5,100 Pivotal Resistance
  • $5,400 mini-resistance

Support Levels:

  • December 2025 Support $4,500 to $4,550 (Testing, bearish below)
  • Pivotal Support $4,325 – $4,400
  • Main Channel Lows Support $4,100
  • Next Support $3,880 to $4,000

Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart and levels

silver 1905
Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart, May 19, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Silver completely erased its past week's progress and back right within its longer-run $70 to $84 range.

Buyers are weakly stepping in at the $74 support, but with the descending RSI and weak candles, odds for a break lower are high.

Higher Timeframe Levels to watch for Silver (XAG/USD):

Resistance Levels:

  • Pivot $79 to $80
  • Major Resistance $83 to $84.50
  • Key Range Resistance $90 to $92
  • $96.47 March highs (higher odds of All-time highs if break above)
  • Current Record $121.67

Support Levels:

  • Micro support $74 - $76
  • $70 - $71.50 April Support (Bearish below)
  • December FOMC Minor Support $64 to $66
  • $61.10 Past Session lows
  • $50 to $55 October Resistance now Major Support
  • Silver's 2011 All-time highs $49.81

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.