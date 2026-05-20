NVIDIA (NVDA) Technical: Potential mean reversion decline below 236.54 as earnings loom

Ahead of today’s NVIDIA Q1 earnings release after the US session close, NVDA remains the single most important stock in global equities because it effectively determines whether the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capex supercycle is still accelerating.

So far, NVIDIA is ranked among the top 2 in terms of share price performance among the “Magnificent 7” cohort of mega-cap US stocks, together with Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Since the US-Iran pre-war base date of 27 February 2026 to Tuesday, 19 May 2026, NVDA recorded a gain of 24%. Also, since the global stock market recovery from 30 March 2025 to 19 May 2026, NVDA surged by 34%, outperforming the Nasdaq 100 (+26%), and the S&P 500 (+16%) (see Fig. 1 & 2).