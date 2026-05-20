NVIDIA (NVDA) Technical: Potential mean reversion decline below 236.54 as earnings loom

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- NVIDIA remains the critical bellwether for the global AI capex cycle, with earnings expected to determine whether hyperscaler demand continues to accelerate or begins to plateau after a strong multi-month rally.
- Market expectations are extremely elevated, with options pricing implying a ~6–7% post-earnings move (~$350B market-cap swing), making guidance on data centre revenue, Blackwell execution, and hyperscaler capex the key catalysts.
- Technically, NVIDIA shows early signs of relative strength deterioration despite its medium-term uptrend, with bearish divergence and Fibonacci exhaustion near 234.90 suggesting risk of a multi-week mean reversion toward 212–195 support zones.
Ahead of today’s NVIDIA Q1 earnings release after the US session close, NVDA remains the single most important stock in global equities because it effectively determines whether the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capex supercycle is still accelerating.
So far, NVIDIA is ranked among the top 2 in terms of share price performance among the “Magnificent 7” cohort of mega-cap US stocks, together with Alphabet, the parent company of Google.
Since the US-Iran pre-war base date of 27 February 2026 to Tuesday, 19 May 2026, NVDA recorded a gain of 24%. Also, since the global stock market recovery from 30 March 2025 to 19 May 2026, NVDA surged by 34%, outperforming the Nasdaq 100 (+26%), and the S&P 500 (+16%) (see Fig. 1 & 2).
Fig. 1: NVDA, SOX, Magnificent 7 & US stock indices performances from 27 Feb 2026 to 19 May 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).
Fig. 2: NVDA, SOX, Magnificent 7 & US stock indices performances from 30 Mar 2026 to 19 May 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).
Markets are not looking for “good” results. They are looking for evidence that AI infrastructure demand is still compounding fast enough to justify Nvidia’s valuation and the broader AI/semiconductor stocks rally.
According to a news report from Reuters, the options market is pricing a roughly 6–7% post-earnings move, equivalent to an estimated $350 billion swing in the market value of NVDA.
Here are the key fundamentals that traders are focusing on.
Data centre revenue (the core earnings driver)
Consensus for Q1 revenue is set at $78 to $79 billion, with data centre expected revenue coming in at $73 billion.
This segment represents the all-important AI buildout, such as hyperscaler spending from Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet, sovereign AI infrastructure as well as enterprise AI adoption.
Blackwell ramp execution (the key narrative)
NVIDIA’s current state-of-the-art GPU chip is designed to power large-scale AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing workloads.
Focus will be on Blackwell shipment sales, production bottlenecks, customer deployment timelines, and Rubin (next-generation AI and data centre supercomputing platform) roadmap commentary.
Guidance (the real catalyst)
Three key areas to focus on: Q2 revenue guidance, full-year AI demand commentary, and hyperscaler CAPEX visibility.
Markets will be looking for narratives, whether AI spending is still accelerating into 2H, and the state of the customer deployments pipeline (whether it is slowing down)
Let’s now turn to the technical analysis of NVDA to assess its medium-term outlook over the next one to three weeks.
Relative strength is deteriorating; watch out for a mean reversion decline within NVDA medium-term uptrend
Fig. 3: NVIDIA (NVDA) medium-term trend as of 19 May 2026 (Source: TradingView).
Trend bias: Mean reversion corrective decline within medium-term uptrend phase below 234.90/236.54 key medium-term pivotal resistance (see Fig. 3).
Supports: 212.17/208.00 (downside trigger), 195.95 (also the 50-day MA), 179.95 (also the 200-day MA)
Next resistances: 234.10, 259.70/260.20 (Fibonacci extensions)
Key elements to support the multi-week mean reversion decline on NVDA
- The daily volatility-adjusted relative strength (VARS) of NVDA against the S&P 500 exchange-traded fund has flashed out a bearish divergence condition and moved below its 50-day moving average.
- The recent intraday all-time high of 236.54 printed on 14 May 2026 has coincided closely with the 0.764 Fibonacci extension level of 234.90, projected from the 30 March 2026 low, suggesting that the prior 6-week uptrend has reached a potential terminal level at 234.90, increasing the risk of a mean reversion corrective decline (Elliot Wave Theory & Fibonacci analysis).
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