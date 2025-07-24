Trump visits the FED and US PMIs come in mixed – Market wrap for the North American session - July 24

What appeared to be market anxed for the Alphabet (Google) earnings seems to have a bit more legs to it.



Markets have formed some kind of intermediate top in today's session with the mixed US PMIs leading to the Dow retracting off of a retest of its all-time highs, closing the session down about 0.70%



The S&P 500 however loved the beat on the Services PMI but still retracted throughout the afternoon session back to negative territory (close to unchanged)



The Nasdaq has wicked three times just above its previous ATH (marking highs at 23,294 on its CFD) but the bigger picture still looks like a double top – at least for now.



You can track some intraday levels for the key US Indices right here with the details of the PMIs is on the same page.



One of the highlights for the day was not the ECB's Rate decision which was kept unchanged but the ongoing visit of Donald Trump at the Federal Reserve's construction site that you can watch live right here – Trump had criticized the $2.5 Billion cost of the renovations and isn't the biggest fan of how the FED takes their decisions so this might be fun to watch.