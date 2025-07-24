US Indices intraday update after the ISM PMI releases

We just received the first round (and only) of key US Data for this week with the ISM PMIs.



Services keep dragging up the overall numbers, showing a 55.2 beat vs 53.0 expectations, while Manufacturing saw its first yearly decrease and now indicating contraction (49.0 vs 52.5 exp).



The US Indices have opened mixed and have been moving a bit erratically amid some rewiring of flows, relative strength and Deal headlines.



This is typical of the ongoing Earnings season.

We will try to make some sense out of the price action by looking at all 3 majors US Indices' intraday charts – Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq.