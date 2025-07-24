USDJPY re-enters its range after US-Japan trade deal—will it hold?

USDJPY hasn’t failed to generate some volatility in the past few weeks.

The pair, which had seen some steep up moves since the beginning of July, has been met by some sharp realities for its bulls.

Such Daily ranges are strong, and without weekly closes or a substantial fundamental change, Technicals indicate that they are expected to hold.

In today’s analysis, however, we will try to spot if anything from the new situation emerging in Japan has the potential to create a real upside breakout or if the range is deemed to continue.



Also we'll be monitoring the effect of the ISM PMI results on the pair – Services PMI Came in with a beat (55.2 vs 53.0 exp) and Manufacturing PMI missed (49.5 vs 52.5)

The immediate reaction is one of an USD selloff but this is subject to change