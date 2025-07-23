Pump-fake from the US Dollar — North American Mid-Week Market Update

One of the themes that had driven markets since the beginning of the month was the US Dollar recovering some strength which marked some tops and bottoms for many Currency pairs.



Starting the 1st of July and amplified by a streak of positive data, the Greenback saw its heavy-selling positioning reverse largely.



Particularly after the NFP report and the July CPI, most flows surrounded a re-shifting of funds back towards the US which notably propelled the Nasdaq and S&P 500 through multiple all-time highs.



This USD strength seems to have been just a temporary retracement however, with the Dollar Index having sold off close to two handles from its Thursday swing high (98.50 highs, currently around 97.20) – That move had much more influence in Forex than stocks.



As a matter of fact, the Dow Jones is flying and trying to catch up to its peers. The industrial-focused index just breached the 45,000 Key landmark and is coming closer to its all-time highs.