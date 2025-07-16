The USD regains some ground — North American Mid-Week Market Update

The US Dollar has stayed firmly at the top of the FX leaderboard since last week, extending its rally on the back of resilient macro data and cautious risk sentiment.

North American Equity indices, meanwhile, have started to show signs of hesitation as geopolitical tensions rise—especially with renewed tariff discussions weighing on global trade expectations.

Both US and Canadian CPI figures came in broadly as expected, which should keep the Fed and the Bank of Canada comfortably on hold for now.

As a result, the USD and CAD have both gained ground relative to other majors, supported by stable rate outlooks and a still-robust domestic backdrop.



There has also been a recent development in the Middle East with Israel attacking positions in Syria after ongoing conflicts between Syrian and Druze Militias which may continue to generate a rise in the Greenback.

Looking ahead, markets are bracing for a period of elevated uncertainty. With geopolitical risks flaring and few clear monetary policy drivers on the horizon, FX and risk assets may enter a more defensive phase over the coming weeks.