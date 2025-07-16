Ethereum takes the hand as Bitcoin finds its local top

A month ago, one of our Crypto market analysis had mentioned the scenario of Ethereum retaking some of the relative strength it had heavily lost in the beginning of 2025, notably leaving some space for Solana to outperform the second largest cryptocurrency.



Now, since its War lows, the Ether has had a stellar run – Since its 2,174 lows on June 21st, the crypto rallied back close to 50%, leading to the ETH/BTC ratio looking poised for a decent breakout.

The ratio has just broken out to the upside of its Range which calls for an ETH Technical Analysis.