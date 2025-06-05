Is It Ethereum’s Time Again? ETH and ETH/BTC Technical Outlook

Ethereum had a rough beginning of 2025—failing to reach new all-time highs, while Bitcoin smashed through its own ATH multiple times. Solana, providing a cheaper alternative to ETH services, also held stronger than the Ether throughout the latter part of 2024 and beginning 2025.

ETH performance is key to the overall crypto market performance; the past Altcoin cycles have always been led by ETH performance over BTC.



ETH/BTC is a great cryptocurrency spread for a crypto trader to spot relative performance, provide a direction for which crypto to choose, and track the appetite for altcoins.



Through this Crypto Market Update, you will see how ETH/BTC rising helped altcoin bull-runs in the past cycle, something that many crypto traders have been awaiting and is yet to materialize again.