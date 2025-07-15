Bitcoin retracts, Altcoins shine in unusual reactions to US CPI

This morning's price action is a tricky one: The US CPI report has surprised positively, with a lack of initial reaction still turning into a positive reactions at the Market Open.



Equities rallied and Bitcoi,n which retracted from its all-time highs overnight, saw a bounce but that rally was underwhelming and got followed by some reversals – The moves in markets are centered around the major Rally that happened in the US Dollar since 9:30.



The Dow Jones was the index to follow as a failed bounced got followed by a general reversal from markets and Majors which are currently struggling against the Greenback – Only the Nasdaq is still up on the session, consolidating around the 22,950 Level.



In spite of all the mixed signals given by Markets in the morning session, BTC is still trading $6,000 above its record highs and Cryptocurrencies aficionados are using this relative strength in Tech as a signal to pump altcoins.



Let's take a look at Risk-Assets with an emphasis on Crypto to spot what Markets are cooking.