Silver trades around 14 years high in a breakout

Silver has been working a catch up in terms of performance compared to the more-shining Gold that really took off against other traded metals in the first half of the year.



Our past analysis of Silver observed the addition of elements that could lead to a breakout, with that outcome actually taking place in the past 4 sessions.

Prices went from a $36.5 consolidation zone to highs of $39.13, a 7.5% rise to levels not seen since September 2011 spikes.





Let's take a look at where prices currently stand as metals have been retracting slowly off of Friday highs – The Dollar Index broke out after the 9:30 Market Open and this usually doesn't help with Precious Metal Performance.