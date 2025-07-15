The US Dollar cannot find a direction despite the positive CPI report

Market reactions have been very muted and mixed, even if the CPI report came out with a small but positive surprise.



For those who are discovering the number, US Headline CPI came in as expected (0.287 unrounded Headline vs 0.30% expected).

The Core number was however the more welcomed surprise, coming in at 0.2% (0.227%) vs 0.3% expected – This is what the FED prefers for their decisions.



For Canadian Data also, CPI Came in as expected (1.79% y/y, slightly stronger core)



Reactions have been a bit underwhelming overall, not what could have been expected. Nonetheless, more participants will be coming into the Market at 9:30 for the open, which may trigger some further volatility, totally absent for now.



Markets will need bigger surprises to move more, and except for Nasdaq and S&P Futures that are rising (slowly) on the news, it seems that players are waiting for something else to be on the move.



Let's take a look at US Dollar charts to see where we are after the CPI report.