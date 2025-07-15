Asia midday: Asian stocks rise on China data, Gold gains as US dollar softens; EUR/USD (Chart of the day)

A wave of stronger-than-expected economic data (except for retail sales) from China supported positive sentiment in Asian markets. Key highlights from June include:

New home prices in 70 cities declined at a slower pace (-3.2% y/y vs. -3.5% y/y in May), marking the slowest drop since April 2024.

Q2 GDP rose 5.2% y/y (above consensus of 5.1%), slightly down from Q1’s 5.4%.

Industrial production surged 6.8% y/y (fastest since March), up from 5.8% in May and beating forecasts of 5.6%.

Retail sales slowed to 4.8% y/y, below expectations of 5.6%, marking the weakest growth since February.

Buoyed by China’s economic resilience, the Hang Seng Index extended its winning streak to a fourth session, gaining 1% intraday to test its 24,490 resistance level established since 25 June. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rebounded 0.6% intraday after a successful retest of its 20-day moving average (support near 39,390). Meanwhile, Singapore’s Straits Times Index broke above the psychological 4,100 level with a 0.4% gain, marking a seventh straight record-high session.