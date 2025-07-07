Asia mid-session: Tariff uncertainty weighs on Asia equities; Gold, Oil Slip as US dollar rebounds

The GBP/USD has failed to make any significant recoveries since last Wednesday, 7 July, dramatic intraday decline of -150 pips to a 6-day low of 1.3563 on the onset of a possible replacement of UK Chancellor Reeves.

Thereafter, the sterling pound has managed to bounce after a retest at 1.3570 (also the 20-day moving average) against the US dollar, but the hourly RSI momentum indicator has continued to flash out bearish momentum conditions since 4 July (see Fig 2).

These observations suggest a potential minor corrective decline sequence within its medium-term uptrend phase. Watch the 1.3670/3690 key short-term pivotal resistance, and a break below 1.3570 exposes the next intermediate support at 1.3470 (also the 50-day moving average)

On the flip side, a clearance above 1.3690 invalidates the bearish scenario to kickstart another bullish impulsive up move sequence for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 1.3800/3830 and 1.3870.