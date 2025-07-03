Asia mid-session: Asia Pacific stocks dip on China PMI, Aussie dollar underperforms

The recent 3.4% rally seen on the AUD/USD from the 23 June 2025 swing low of 0.6373 is coming close to an inflection level of 0.6600, where it faces the risk of a minor corrective setback before a new bullish up move sequence materialises.

In addition, the hourly RSI momentum oscillator remains capped by a parallel descending resistance at around the 63 level since Wednesday, 2 July, US session, which suggests a lack of bullish momentum.

Watch the 0.6600 key short-term pivotal resistance on the AUD/USD with the next intermediate supports coming in at 0.6530 and 0.6510 (also the 20-day moving average and the pull-back of the former 8-week range resistance) (see Fig 2).

On the other hand, a clearance above 0.6600 invalidates the corrective setback scenario for the continuation of the bullish impulsive movement to expose the intermediate resistances at 0.6630/6645 and 0.6690.