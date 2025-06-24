Since its 24 April 2024 minor swing low of 0.6350, the AUD/USD has traded in a sideways range configuration in the past eight weeks, and several technical elements suggest an imminent bullish breakout.

The price actions of the AUD/USD staged a minor bullish reversal on Monday, 23 June, after a retest close to its range support of 0.6360/6350.

In addition, the 4-hour RSI momentum indicator has just staged a bullish breakout above a parallel descending resistance line above its 50 level and has not reached its overbought region (above 70).

These observations suggest an emergence of bullish momentum conditions. Watch the 0.6455/6440 key short-term pivotal support, and a clearance above 0.6545 (8-week range resistance) sees the next intermediate resistances coming in at 0.6600 and 0.6690 (see Fig 2).

On the other hand, failure to hold above 0.6440 negates the bullish tone for another round of choppy corrective decline to drift downwards to retest 0.6407, and the range support of 0.6360/6350.