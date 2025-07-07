Silver consolidates close to the 2012 highs, poised for a breakout?

Metals have seen a strong multi-year performance, largely driven by post-COVID currency depreciation. The widespread use of Quantitative Easing (QE) and balance sheet expansions by central banks put fiat currencies under pressure, giving precious metals a solid fundamental tailwind.

In contrast, the 2022 global rate-hiking cycle helped restore some purchasing power to fiat currencies, temporarily capping gains in metals as tighter monetary policy reined in inflation expectations – but this effect has waned as Policy Rates have started to go down globally since their 2023 peaks.

A comparable period unfolded between 2004 and 2011, when Gold rose from around $400 to a high of $1,880 per ounce, propelled by QE1 following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Gold has more than doubled its value since October 2022 lows and has dragged other precious metals upwards such as Platinum, Palladium or Silver.

Silver followed a similar trajectory, rallying from $6 to an all-time high of $49.80, before retreating in the years that followed. This correction was in part driven by a supply response, as miners ramped up production in response to soaring prices.