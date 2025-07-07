Australian dollar outlook as markets prepare for upcoming RBA rate decision

The Australian Dollar is coming off several weeks of strength, buoyed by broad market optimism and fading tariff concerns that have lifted global growth sentiment—typically a supportive backdrop for the AUD and other commodity-linked currencies.

Australia’s economy remains resilient, with the unemployment rate holding near 4.1%. However, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expects the number to gradually rise toward year-end, adding to the case for further monetary easing.

With that in mind, markets widely expect a 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming RBA meeting (Current 3.85% expected to get to 3.60%). While this move is largely priced in, surprises remain possible, especially as inflation—though easing—may be reignited by Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods, which could spill over into Australia through trade channels.

AUD moves aren’t purely driven by domestic factors. Keep an eye on the US Dollar, which is rebounding to start the week, as well as China’s economic trajectory. Any slowdown from the Middle Kingdom—Australia’s top trading partner—could weigh on the Aussie, though current data doesn’t yet reflect such weakness.



The Rate Decision is coming up overnight at 00:30 A.M ET.