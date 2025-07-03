After the NFP surprise, is the US dollar back in play?

This morning's Non-Farm Payrolls data was more than welcomed for Dollar-Bulls

A 37K Beat on expectations (147K vs 110K exp), accompanied with a lower Unemployment Rate (4.1% vs 4.3% prior) and lower Growth Average Hourly Earnings (=less price pressures) gives path to way lesser chances of stagflation for the US Economy, at least for now.

US Indices have had a fairly muted reaction as Equity markets are still preparing for the open and the release of ISM Services Data at 10:00 expected at 50.5.



However, the US Dollar is the one standout winner and confirms further the idea that 96.50 could be a swing low for the Greenback. Let's take a look at Intra-Day Charts for the Dollar Index and other majors.