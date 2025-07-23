Ishiba's coalition failed to secure a majority in the upper house of parliament in the Sunday election. The government is not in danger of falling but will have to work with the opposition in order to pass legislation.

US-Japan reach trade deal

There was a breakthrough in the tariff saga as the US and Japan announced that they have reached a trade deal. The agreement subjects Japanese goods, including automobiles, to a 15% tariff. Japan has also agreed to invest $550 billion in the US and increase purchases of US rice.

The Bank of Japan reacted positively to the trade agreement announcement. Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida called the deal a "big major breakthrough" and said that uncertainty from the tariffs had eased, which would make it easier for the BoJ to increase interest rates.

The BoJ is expected to raise rates before the end of the year but the money markets don't expect a hike at the July 31 meeting. The decision is unlikely to be a surprise but investors will comb through the updated quarterly economic forecast. The Bank has maintained rates for four consecutive meetings after hiking rates to 0.50% in January.