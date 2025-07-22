Oil prices consolidate – What defines the current trading range?

Oil is one of the most traditionally volatile commodity and tradable asset..

Since the Israel-Iran War, however, there haven't been many highlights in the geopolitical landscape that have warranted any substantial movement for the Black Gold, leading to an ongoing month-long consolidation.

Since the war's end, the situation hasn’t changed much, even regarding the tariffs, where we haven’t seen any real progress in a while.

However, global trade prospects have been progressively increasing as businesses have already taken the tariffs into account and tried to reroute their supply chains to limit future raise in costs.

Oil prices are usually based on such prospects, and having become less pessimistic, Oil is still 6% higher than it was at the mid-point of the $60.5 to $64 May Range.

Let's look at the current range and what candles point towards.