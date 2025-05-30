How to trade a Range - GBPJPY example

Markets generally move in two primary ways: trending or rangebound.

Trending markets are popular among traders for their directional clarity. They offer chances to ride momentum, add to positions, or fade extremes. They also give structure and potential for extended moves.

However, rangebound markets are also full of opportunities. They provide clear levels where one knows when he is wrong and help to assess if prices are elevated or cheap.

(Even though this is always a touchy subject in Trading - everything is relative!)

Markets in range rhyme with a general acceptance of prices, and buyers and sellers balance out.

GBPJPY has been in a large range since September 2024 - let’s dive into how to determine a range on trading charts.