Breaking News: EUR/USD rallies as ECB leaves rates unchanged

Breaking: The European Central Bank (ECB) voted to maintain rates at ~2.15% in their July decision, meeting consensus. Otherwise, the rates on the deposit facility and the marginal lending facility were also held at 2.00% and 2.40% respectively.

Having cut rates aggressively for much of 2025, the vote represents the first time in seven decisions where rates have not been lowered.



Key takeaway: Citing a continued commitment to controlling inflation, the ECB has paused its current monetary easing cycle. While negotiations remain ongoing, US tariffs remain a large unknown for the EU economy, which has caused the ECB to become more hawkish compared to recent decisions.