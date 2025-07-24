Markets Today: FTSE 100 Breaks Records as Euro Area Private Sector Growth Hits 11-Month Highs, ECB Meeting Ahead

Optimism about a trade deal pushed global stocks to new record highs on Thursday. This came ahead of key global economic data, a European Central Bank meeting, and an unexpected visit to the Federal Reserve by US President Donald Trump.

Reports that the EU and US were nearing a deal on 15% tariffs, with exceptions for some industries, followed a recent agreement with Japan. This boosted the MSCI world stock index for the seventh day in a row.

In Europe, the positive trend continued as Germany's DAX index, which relies heavily on exports, rose over 1%, and the STOXX regional index gained 0.6%.

Deutsche Bank's better-than-expected results sent its shares up more than 4%, lifting banking stocks to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. However, Nestle's shares dropped 4.5% after it announced its first-half results and plans to sell one of its businesses.

The pound fell by 0.28% to 1.3544 after reaching a two-week high of 1.3588 earlier in the session.

The dollar gained slightly against the euro and yen following progress in trade talks.

The pound also weakened against the euro, which dropped 0.16% to 86.81. Last week, the euro reached 86.98, its highest level since April 11.

Currency Power Balance