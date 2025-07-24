Asia midday: Asian stocks rise on AI optimism, US-EU trade hopes, EUR/GBP (Chart of the day) bullish trend intact as ECB looms

The US dollar weakened further during Asia hours, with the Japanese yen outperforming major peers, gaining 0.4%. The Australian dollar also advanced by 0.3%.

The euro and sterling traded almost unchanged from Wednesday’s US session close as traders await the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision out later today, where the consensus has priced in no rate cut to maintain its key deposit rate at 2% after eight consecutive cuts.

ECB President Lagarde’s press conference will be pivotal as market participants look out for more hints to indicate ECB is at the end of its interest rate cut cycle. If such hawkish hold guidance materialises, the EUR/USD is likely to have more impetus to maintain its recent minor short-term bullish uptrend phase that kickstarted last Wednesday, 17 July.

Meanwhile, gold (XAU/USD) extended its decline, shedding 0.3% intraday after a 1.3% drop yesterday. The precious metal is now nearing a key short-term support at US$3,260, where buyers may return.