Top gainers and losers: North American markets recap for June 11, 2025

We cannot say the same as yesterday as it pertains to volatility: markets were very volatile – today's data sent markets seesawing all around.
U.S. inflation data came in notably softer than expected, with Core CPI rising just 0.1% m/m versus the 0.3% forecast, bringing the y/y rate down to 2.8%. Headline CPI also undershot expectations at 0.1% m/m (vs 0.2% expected).
The combination of resilient labor data and cooling inflation has boosted market sentiment, reducing fears of stagflation and reinforcing the case for a soft landing, although markets sold the news.
The Nasdaq breached the 22,000 mark not once but twice in the day and still finishes lower on sell-the-news flows. Only the Dow finishes the day unchanged – let's keep an eye on these flows as selling such positive news gives a bad outlook ahead.
The Canadian TSX did break new all-time highs though, as Canada gets ready to invest more into its Military for the times ahead.
Crypto markets were initially all green but got dragged from a retracement in Bitcoin, which closes down close to 1%, undoing the rally from yesterday's session.
Only Ethereum closes higher than 1.45% as flows start to come into the second cryptocurrency.
Gold prices have chopped around and finish the day close to unchange, still hanging around the 3,300 Pivot Point.
Oil and related commodities really performed today with Trump announcing that talks with Iran are stalling – and lower-than-expected supply were announced. WTI just broke the $68 mark.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
The US Dollar shot down at the release of the CPI Data but came back particularly against the AUD and the NZD which had performed weakly throughout the overnight session.
The Greenback is still lower on the day overall, with the yen rallying on lower yields. You can take a look at our latest mid-week North American markets review to see what moved the NA markets.
The Euro stands on top of the currency board for the session followed by other european currencies, the GBP and the CHF.
A look at the Economic Calendar for tomorrow's session
Tomorrow's calendar will be filled with an army of European Central Bank speakers, but most importantly, the US Producer Price Index data at 8:30 E.T.
The headline PPI is forecasted at 0.2% m/m (2.6% y/y), while the more closely watched core PPI is expected to come in higher at +0.3% m/m and +3.1% y/y.
Markets will be watching to see if the recent weakness in U.S. consumer goods data is also showing up in producer prices. Any downside surprise could reinforce a disinflation narrative—stepping out further from stagflation fears.
Also on the radar, though not widely flagged, is tomorrow’s 30-year bond auction. This will offer insights into whether investors still have an appetite for long-term safe-haven assets, especially after today’s moves in U.S. equities.
Apart from that, don't forget the weekly Jobless Claims report, expected at 240K - The data was over expectations twice in a row, something to keep in check.
