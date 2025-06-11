Top gainers and losers: North American markets recap for June 11, 2025

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 11.



We cannot say the same as yesterday as it pertains to volatility: markets were very volatile – today's data sent markets seesawing all around.



U.S. inflation data came in notably softer than expected, with Core CPI rising just 0.1% m/m versus the 0.3% forecast, bringing the y/y rate down to 2.8%. Headline CPI also undershot expectations at 0.1% m/m (vs 0.2% expected).

The combination of resilient labor data and cooling inflation has boosted market sentiment, reducing fears of stagflation and reinforcing the case for a soft landing, although markets sold the news.



The Nasdaq breached the 22,000 mark not once but twice in the day and still finishes lower on sell-the-news flows. Only the Dow finishes the day unchanged – let's keep an eye on these flows as selling such positive news gives a bad outlook ahead.



The Canadian TSX did break new all-time highs though, as Canada gets ready to invest more into its Military for the times ahead.