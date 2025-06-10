Gold (XAU/USD) Holds High Ground as US-China Talks Ramble On

From a technical analysis standpoint, gold has broken the bear flag pattern on the daily timeframe and has now completed a potential retest of the breakout.

A sign of the next rally to the upside?

While such a trading pattern is usually seen as bullish, the macro economic factors at play may be something to consider. If positive news comes from US-China talks, this setup could fail very quickly as the price of gold may fall.

If it does not though. Then a run toward the $3400/oz level and beyond starts to look like a real possibility.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart, June 10, 2025