Markets Today: Asian Stocks Mixed, UK Unemployment Rises to 4.6%, FTSE 100 Eyes ATH

Markets remain cautiously optimistic as US-China talks are set to enter their second day in the UK.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke positively about the trade talks, which ended Monday night and were set to continue on Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were scheduled to meet again with Chinese officials.

Any progress in these talks could calm markets, as Trump’s changing tariff decisions and the ups and downs in U.S.-China relations have hurt the two largest economies, disrupted supply chains, and risk slowing global growth.

There has been little thus far to digest for market participants with markets keen to hear more about deals on US tech exports to China and Chinese rare earths exports to the US.

Talks resume at 0900 GMT on Tuesday at Lancaster House.