Markets weekly outlook - US Inflation on Deck as Trade Uncertainty Lingers

Wall Street's main indexes were set to end the week on a high note, after a better-than-expected jobs report calmed worries about the economy, while Tesla rebounded from a sharp plunge a day earlier and technology stocks continued to rise.

Stocks bounced back earlier in the week, following concerns around a deterioration in the US China relationship as well as the US economy. However, decent data out of the US and a much anticipated phone call between US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping has seen some of the risk premium dissipate ahead of the weekend.

The S&P 500 hit its highest in over three months on Friday and remains nearly 2.4% below record highs touched in February. The Dow index also rose to a three-month high