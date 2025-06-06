Breaking News: US Job Growth Cools but Beats Estimates, Dow Jones Spikes

However, the federal government lost 22,000 jobs in May and has cut 59,000 jobs since January. Manufacturing also saw a small decline, losing 8,000 jobs. Additionally, job numbers for March and April were revised down, showing 95,000 fewer jobs than previously reported.

Overall, the labor market is slowing but still strong. However, recent policy changes from the Trump administration could lead to fewer jobs in the coming months.

After the data rate futures traders see 2 Fed rate cuts this year, in September and December.