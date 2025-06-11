North American indices keep rallying, and USDCAD keeps falling - NA markets mid-week update

This morning marked new all-time highs for the Canadian stock Index TSX up 0.45% on the session and trading above the 26,500 mark.

US Stock indices had been enjoying from the US CPI report initially with the Nasdaq breaking the 22,000 milestone for the first time since February 21st but has since reversed back below.



All other US indices are now in the red for the day in what appears to be sell-the-news flows – they are still up slightly on the week.